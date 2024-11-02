RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius Research raised their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

NYSE:RTX opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

