Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Macquarie from $189.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RCL has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Shares of RCL opened at $202.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.52. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $8,090,059. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after purchasing an additional 132,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after purchasing an additional 400,565 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,075,000 after purchasing an additional 777,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 601,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

