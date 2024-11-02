Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,728 HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of HomeTrust Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBI stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $573.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.81.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

