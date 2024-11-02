Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,290 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,415 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp makes up approximately 2.4% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $6,828,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,887,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.37 per share, with a total value of $25,822.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,936.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 484,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,823,785.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,822.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,936.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,732 shares of company stock valued at $137,119 over the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 78,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,933. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.61. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $42.78.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GABC. StockNews.com lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hovde Group raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on German American Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GABC

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.