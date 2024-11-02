Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Anthony P. Lee Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $10,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,932,451.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $52.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. Roblox’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 98.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Roblox by 4.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Roblox by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

