Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Stock Price

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $408.00 to $404.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.15.

Shares of TT opened at $376.15 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $211.31 and a 52 week high of $406.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.83 and a 200-day moving average of $345.36.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

