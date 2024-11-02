Robert W. Baird Cuts PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $28.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

PROS Stock Up 5.9 %

PRO stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.09 million, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

