Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Thermon Group worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THR. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $892.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

