Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 16,065 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,065 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in LKQ by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in LKQ by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

