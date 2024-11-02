Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,512,000 after buying an additional 1,265,534 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,174,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,595,000 after buying an additional 677,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,836.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 389,632 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 153.9% during the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 493,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 298,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.1% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 708,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 233,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $53.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.