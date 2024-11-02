Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Progyny worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $15.00 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $42.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGNY. JMP Securities lowered shares of Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

