Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 54,546 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 164.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,546 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 68.5% in the second quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 695,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 282,765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 281,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after acquiring an additional 255,307 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 189,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.87.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.65 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

