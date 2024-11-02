Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 131,453 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,453 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Mirion Technologies worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 351,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MIR opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Mirion Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,845.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $219,397.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,845.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,639 shares of company stock worth $539,247 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

