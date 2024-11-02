Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.46% of Standard Motor Products worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth about $11,197,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 55,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 35.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 92,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of SMP opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $696.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.10 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.56%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.