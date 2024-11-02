Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.38% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 113.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth $196,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 1.5 %

PLOW stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

