Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 29,583 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLRX shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Pliant Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

PLRX opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $882.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.13. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

