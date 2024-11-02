Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $945-985 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.17 million. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.660-1.700 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of REYN stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

