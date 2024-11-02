Reviewing MDB Capital (MDBH) and Its Peers

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) is one of 109 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MDB Capital to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MDB Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A MDB Capital Competitors 472 1789 2793 102 2.49

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 16.92%. Given MDB Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MDB Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $5.99 million -$6.97 million -2.47 MDB Capital Competitors $2.70 billion $383.60 million 17.30

This table compares MDB Capital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MDB Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MDB Capital. MDB Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MDB Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A -56.19% -48.57% MDB Capital Competitors -61.62% -73.28% -3.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of MDB Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MDB Capital competitors beat MDB Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

