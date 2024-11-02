Reston Wealth Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $136.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.81 and its 200-day moving average is $140.80. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.48 and a 12-month high of $157.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,249.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

