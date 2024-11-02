Reston Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7,438.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,858 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,854,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE D opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $61.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.53%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.