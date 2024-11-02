Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 2nd (CRMD, FCN, GCO, HLX, HONE, LPX, MBUU, POOL, PPSI, SITC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, November 2nd:

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

