Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE RELX traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $47.08. 880,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,833. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $48.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Citigroup raised Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

