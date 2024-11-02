Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.02 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $1.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of RGA traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.10. The company had a trading volume of 924,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,857. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $146.16 and a 52-week high of $227.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.62.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

