Regulus Therapeutics’ (RGLS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RGLS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $97.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.62. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). On average, equities analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,627,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $18,000,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 453,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $352,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

