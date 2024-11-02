Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Lowered to $1,195.00 at Piper Sandler

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,090.24.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $843.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,492. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,058.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,038.87. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $783.57 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after purchasing an additional 184,561 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 269,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,402,000 after purchasing an additional 166,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

