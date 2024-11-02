Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Regal Rexnord worth $39,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRX. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,599,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296,941 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,255,000 after acquiring an additional 209,776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 42.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after purchasing an additional 563,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 24.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,125,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after purchasing an additional 222,775 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.63.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $169.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.11. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8,455.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,000.00%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

