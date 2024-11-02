Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.79 and last traded at $60.06. 1,150,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,639,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 58.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 73,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Realty Income by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

