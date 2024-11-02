Realta Investment Advisors Trims Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,524,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,480 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,629,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,847,000 after buying an additional 1,365,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,450,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,183,000 after buying an additional 720,329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 734,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,935,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $50.84. 3,411,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

