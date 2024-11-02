Realta Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,553 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 18.1% during the third quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $165.10. 5,455,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,645,703. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.91. The company has a market cap of $388.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

