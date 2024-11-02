Realta Investment Advisors Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 974.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 136.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,894,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,478 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,538,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,653,000 after buying an additional 63,750 shares during the period. Baymount Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,185,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 913,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after acquiring an additional 63,380 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC now owns 884,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,458,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,511,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,175,291. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

