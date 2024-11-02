Realta Investment Advisors Has $500,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 289,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.5 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,833,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,005. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $134.15. The stock has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,431.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,418 shares of company stock valued at $15,247,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

