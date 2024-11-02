Realta Investment Advisors Has $2.74 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 1.3% of Realta Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.89. 519,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average is $90.47.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.