Realta Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,014,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 156,934.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 343,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.25. 16,473,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,326,439. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.