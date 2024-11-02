Realta Investment Advisors Acquires 2,036 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 145.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,855.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 42,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

WMB stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,640,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

