Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1109 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
RTAI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64.
Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Company Profile
