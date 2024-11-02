Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1572 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
RDFI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 52,489 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69.
About Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
