Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1572 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

RDFI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 52,489 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69.

Get Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

About Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (RDFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that actively selects a broad array of global fixed income closed-end funds. RDFI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.