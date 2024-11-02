Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26), RTT News reports. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 204.22% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Rapid Micro Biosystems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPID traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 151,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rapid Micro Biosystems news, CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,012 shares in the company, valued at $415,809.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rapid Micro Biosystems news, Director Richard S. Kollender acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,718 shares in the company, valued at $74,472.86. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 540,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,809.24. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 175,000 shares of company stock worth $141,850. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

