Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at RODMAN&RENSHAW

RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

QNCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Quince Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. Quince Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $66.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quince Therapeutics

In other Quince Therapeutics news, President Charles S. Ryan purchased 48,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,451.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,461 shares in the company, valued at $79,599.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk Thye purchased 77,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $53,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,189.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 158,887 shares of company stock worth $105,609. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

