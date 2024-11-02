Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services updated its FY24 guidance to $8.50-8.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.500-8.800 EPS.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PWR traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $303.50. 913,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,167. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $163.93 and a 12 month high of $317.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.68.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.64%.

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

