Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Issues Earnings Results

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE KWR traded up $9.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,987. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $221.94. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

