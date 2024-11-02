Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Releases Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

PLSE stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 402,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,590. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

