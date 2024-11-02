Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.25. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $89.90 and a 52 week high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.77.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

