ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,418,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,647,713 shares.The stock last traded at $44.00 and had previously closed at $46.90.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.60.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGQ. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 8.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 3,943.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

