Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after buying an additional 6,706,045 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $262,606,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,457 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,512,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,615 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $82.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $85.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

