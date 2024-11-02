Private Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,318 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Repay worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 340.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

RPAY stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.85. 469,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $767.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.44. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 51,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $413,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,524 shares of company stock worth $2,222,784. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

