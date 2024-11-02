Private Management Group Inc. Sells 33,757 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,757 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Perdoceo Education worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 38.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,113. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $605,272.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,218.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $605,272.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,218.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dean Hansen sold 13,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $303,386.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,758.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

