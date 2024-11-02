Private Management Group Inc. Has $29.41 Million Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,512 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 2.84% of Barings BDC worth $29,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,138,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after purchasing an additional 321,638 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 509,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 297,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 218,146 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BBDC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.59. 468,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,210. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.75 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

