Private Management Group Inc. Buys 3,052,539 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,569,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052,539 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 3.01% of Leslie’s worth $17,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 13.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 345,064 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 1,089.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 134.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 48,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. 3,570,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

