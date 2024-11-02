Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,033 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of MarineMax worth $18,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZO. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 295,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 90,476 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 276,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $646.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.82. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.49 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. MarineMax's revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted its price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.83.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

