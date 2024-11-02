Principal Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Principal Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $127.50 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $101.46 and a 12 month high of $131.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.59.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

